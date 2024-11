We’ve learned the name of the man that died in that single vehicle crash last Wednesday. Madison County Coroner, Adam Matson identified him as 64 year old Robert Wiggins of Middletown. Madison County Sheriff’s investigators believe he was ejected from his Chevy SUV when it left the roadway on State Road 236 East of Middletown. A passenger in Wiggins’ vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.