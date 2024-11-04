12,000 Estimated to have Voted Early in Delaware County

12,000 – that’s the estimate for those that voted early in person at the Delaware County building, according to Clerk Rick Spangler – that’s a record.

We’re hearing some National reporting on fears of security at polling places, but Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler says that’s not the case here: “I am not aware of any threat, overall people have been friendly and courteous while waiting to vote.” Sometimes about an hour long wait.

Yorktown (33-2) vs Carroll (Fort Wayne) (32-3) for the 4A state volleyball championship this Saturday at BSU’s Worthen Arena. There’s ticket info on our Local News Page – look for the story posted over the weekend there. As for football: Pendleton Heights and Lapel are still alive in Madison county and face road games this Friday night.

Camran L. Byrd, 21, of Muncie is preliminary charged with attempted murder, shooting two just after midnight on early Saturday morning – cops caught the guy Saturday afternoon after a foot chase. Star Press says one transferred to an Indy hospital, and one released The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call Muncie police detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Ball State hosted the Mid-American Conference Cross Country Championships for the first time on Saturday, and the release shows the Cardinals placed seventh out of 12 teams in the women’s 6K race with 190 points. Toledo took home their fourth-consecutive women’s MAC title. Toledo’s men claimed the 8K race title for the first time in men’s program history.

It was a 35-14 loss for AU football over the weekend. Home games for the next two Saturday’s will wrap the season for the Ravens.

Everyone in ECI is waiting for official word on fund dispersal for the Readi 2.0 Grants from the State. Mayor Dan Ridenour told a group Friday that the City has not received any sort of rejection letter, which would fund “30 some homes for the old Westend” – we had previously heard from town Manager Chase Bruton that Yorktown was already aware they should be expecting less than was requested for their projects.

The Indiana Pacers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night, has only won one of its last four games. Tonight in Dallas. Tipoff is at 9:45 p.m. Monday. Ball State Men’s Basketball is on WMUN with a 6:40 p.m. pregame – the women are on the Varsity Sports app both from Learfield.