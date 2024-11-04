Early Voting Sets Records In Delaware County

Early voting in Delaware County, which wrapped up at noon today, set new standards in the number of local voters participating. MuncieJournal.com reports as of Monday morning 13,593 voters had cast early ballots locally. A total of 1,070 voters cast ballots on Saturday, believed to set the one-day record for early ballots cast in a single day.

Woof Boom