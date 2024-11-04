A man was arrested after two people were shot at a party in Muncie over the weekend, according to court documents. According to WTHR, the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 in the 900 block of West Carson Street. The officers found two people who had been shot outside the house. The suspect told police he heard gunshots and began shooting out of fear without knowing who he was shooting.
Man Arrested After Muncie Party Shooting
