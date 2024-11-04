Ground Broken On Madison County Jail

Ground was broken late last week on the new Madison County jail. County officials were joined by representatives of Garmong Construction and architectural firm RQAW for a brief groundbreaking ceremony.
Construction at the 37-acre site on Broadway in Anderson is expected to take 30 months.

