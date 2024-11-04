Ground was broken late last week on the new Madison County jail. County officials were joined by representatives of Garmong Construction and architectural firm RQAW for a brief groundbreaking ceremony.
Construction at the 37-acre site on Broadway in Anderson is expected to take 30 months.
Ground Broken On Madison County Jail
