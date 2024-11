How safe is your vote and your efforts to cast it today, Madison County Clerk Linda Smith said a “SAFE” team has been assembled to make sure the election and votes cast are the safest and secure. She said the group involves members of the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management, the Election Board and more. Find out WHERE to vote at

https://www.madisoncounty.in.gov/departments/election-office

and go to the “Elections” tab.