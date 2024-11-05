Polls Open in Delaware County

Election day – polls are open in Indiana from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Results tonight on 104.1 WLBC due to Ball State football coverage on WMUN as well as Oldies 101 for Madison county numbers.

Straight ticket voting is allowed in Indiana, but you are reminded if you do that, read the entire ballot. In Delaware County, for instance the race for Delaware County Council at Large requires separate buttons. And, there are votes for retention of Judges, and a Special Question about the Indiana Constitution regarding the succession of the Governor’s office.

We asked for a comment from MCS: “Muncie Community Schools is aware of the lawsuit filed in regard to this incident in 2023. When the incident occurred, MCS personnel responded immediately to provide appropriate care to the student. We take all accidents and incidents involving student safety very seriously, and we dispute the allegations in this lawsuit, including those about the level of supervision provided. We believe this lawsuit is without merit.” The lawsuit says the Southside Middle School student was hurt during an “unscheduled field trip” in April 2023.

160, so far. That’s the number of those that have decided to make Muncie home, part of the Make My Move program, according to Amber Green with the City Administration. The program pays $5,000 and other incentives to move to town to work – making $70k or more per year. Incentives for staying 6 months, and staying more than a year, too. She said the success of the program recently got a renewal of a grant for the program through 2025.