Yorktown Volleyball: State Finals Bound

Saturday, November 9 at Muncie’s Worthen Arena, Yorktown High School will be trying for another state volleyball championship. Here’s the schedule from the IHSAA:

11 am ET | Class 1A State Championship

Trinity Lutheran (29-8) vs Faith Christian (28-4)

1:30 pm ET | Class 2A State Championship

Brownstown Central (33-3) vs Western Boone (25-5)

4:30 pm ET | Class 3A State Championship

Roncalli (34-0) vs Angola (32-4)

7 pm ET | Class 4A State Championship

Yorktown (33-2) vs Carroll (Fort Wayne) (32-3)

Admission: All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone and may be purchased through Eventlink (additional fees may apply). No cash. Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate for admission. $15 per person. Children age 5 and younger admitted free. All seats general admission. No pass outs.

Streaming: All four state championship matches will stream exclusively at IHSAAtv.org and the IHSAAtv suite of apps (iPhone, Android phone, Roku, Amazon Firestick, AppleTV, and Android TV) via pay-per-view for $15 per match or $20 for all matches.

Home Team: The winners of the northern semi-states will be the designated home team in each match.