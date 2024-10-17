Yorktown to Recieve READI 2.0 Grant

 We are told by several sources that the state READI 2.0 Grant money decisions are coming soon, and we asked Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton yesterday, how it’s looking…

  hear that entire conversation on WMUNmuncie.com.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to J Chapman this week…

The owner and President of Woof Boom Radio.  He was introduced by Radio One’s Dion Livingston…

and through a video message, National Association of Broadcasters leader Curtis LeGeyt credited Chapman for leading the charge on important federal legislation….

Tonight, enter Door 17 on the north side of the building at Muncie Central High School for attending the events for the League of Women Voters – candidate forum for County Council, and debate for commissioner District 1 – live on WMUN News Radio.

Early voting is underway in Indiana. Marion County voting officials report over 78-hundred people have voted early in-person and nearly ten-thousand absentee ballots have been returned. In Hamilton County, eleven thousand people have voted early in-person and eight-thousand absentee ballots have been returned.

The Indiana Pacers close out the preseason on Thursday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. The regular season opens on October 23rd against Detroit.

Yorktown – here’s your Town Manager…

Chase Bruton on WMUN News Radio yesterday morning.

What are the benefits of voting for Independent candidate Robby Slaughter…

running for the 5th Congressional District.  Hear the entire segment from yesterday on WMUNmuncie.com.

 

