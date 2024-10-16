Muncie Woman Accused Of Beating Father, Throwing Pressure Washer At Police Officer

A Muncie woman is accused of beating her father with a cane after arguing over the worth of a cigarette coupon.
The woman is also accused of throwing a pressure washer at a police chief.
Angie Lynn Yost, 50, was arrested on Tuesday on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement. She is currently being held in Delaware County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

