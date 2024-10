State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) will host an environmental roundtable on Oct. 22 at the Muncie Public Library, Maring-Hunt Branch from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports the roundtable will focus on creating systems to move beyond traditional recycling methods to embrace a circular economic approach, where products and materials are kept in continuous motion to minimize waste.