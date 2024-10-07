UPDATE : Anderson Homicide

Anderson Police say there are still investigating an apparent homicide, discovered Thursday evening in the 900 block of W. 12th Street. They say they were called there for a welfare check and found a man deceased from what they referred to as unnatural causes. The Madison County Coroner identified him as 62 year old Mark Tracy Miles of Anderson. If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, contact Detective Richard Stires at (765) 648-6728. Or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.