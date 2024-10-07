Muncie NAACP Candidate Forum Happening October 29th

October 29th, for the Muncie NAACP Candidate Forum, at the American Legion Post 19 on Walnut Street in Muncie, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Today is the final day to register to vote in the November General Election. Early voting starts tomorrow.



Yorktown won its 11th consecutive Delaware County Volleyball Tournament title with a thrilling final round victory over Wapahani.

The Selma Legion posted on social media that they have joined forces with Yorktown American Legion collecting disaster relief donations for North Carolina, until October 9th. You can drop off donations at the post or contact to set up a pickup.

Still only one win on the season for Anderson University football – home for the next two games. Ball State heads to Kent State for a noon game after a disappointing MAC loss – then the following Saturday they go to Vanderbilt – who upset Alabama over the weekend.