The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday received updates on several key institutional achievements. Among them, this year’s freshman class, comparable in size to pre-pandemic levels, is the most diverse and one of the most academically prepared in the University’s history, with a median high school grade-point average of 3.56. Also, graduate enrollment at Ball State set an all-time record with 5,920 students enrolled—a 28-percent increase over the past decade.