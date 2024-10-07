Police are investigating after a fire in Grant County left a man dead Friday afternoon. They were called to the 3400 block of South Selby Street on Friday. Upon arrival, he discovered that a male had succumbed to a fire, and pronounced him dead around 3:59 p.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that the male was sitting in a chair smoking a cigarette. The GCCO reported the male then fell asleep in the chair and dropped the cigarette to the floor, which caught some articles sitting beside the chair on fire.
Careless Smoking Apparent Cause Of Deadly Fire
