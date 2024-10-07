Careless Smoking Apparent Cause Of Deadly Fire

Police are investigating after a fire in Grant County left a man dead Friday afternoon. They were called to the 3400 block of South Selby Street on Friday. Upon arrival, he discovered that a male had succumbed to a fire, and pronounced him dead around 3:59 p.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that the male was sitting in a chair smoking a cigarette. The GCCO reported the male then fell asleep in the chair and dropped the cigarette to the floor, which caught some articles sitting beside the chair on fire.