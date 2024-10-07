Careless Smoking Apparent Cause Of Deadly Fire

Police are investigating after a fire in Grant County left a man dead Friday afternoon. They were called to the 3400 block of South Selby Street on Friday. Upon arrival, he discovered that a male had succumbed to a fire, and pronounced him dead around 3:59 p.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that the male was sitting in a chair smoking a cigarette. The GCCO reported the male then fell asleep in the chair and dropped the cigarette to the floor, which caught some articles sitting beside the chair on fire.

Previous Post
BSU Trustees Hear About Institutional Achievements
Next Post
Investigation Continues Into Man’s ‘Unnatural’ Death In Anderson

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom