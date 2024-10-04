Ball State Trustees Updates

Submitted by Greg Fallon, Associate Vice President, University Communications

Ball State Board of Trustees Receive Update on Enrollment Growth, Muncie Community Schools Partnership, and Campus Enhancements.

MUNCIE, Indiana – The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday received updates on several key institutional achievements, including promising Fall 2024 enrollment trends, the University’s continued partnership with Muncie Community Schools (MCS), and progress on Ball State’s new Center for Innovation and Eric Foss Championship Performance Center.

Paula Luff, vice president for enrollment planning and management, reported to the Board that Ball State’s total Fall 2024 enrollment is approximately 20,000 students—an increase of more than 1,100 students in just two years.

This year’s freshman class, comparable in size to pre-pandemic levels, is the most diverse and one of the most academically prepared in the University’s history, with a median high school grade-point average of 3.56. Almost 30 percent of the freshman class are first-generation students, and 91 percent are Indiana residents.

Graduate enrollment at Ball State set an all-time record with 5,920 students enrolled—a 28-percent increase over the past decade and well above the national growth rate of 4.5 percent.

“Our enrollment figures show real momentum,” Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns said. “Because of the collective effort of our faculty and staff in every college and in every division, we have fully recovered from the significant adverse impact of the pandemic. I am especially grateful to Paula Luff and her team for their efforts to recruit, retain, and support our students.”

The Board also heard updates on the University’s ongoing historic partnership with Muncie Community Schools, which continues to produce positive outcomes. Enrollment in MCS has stabilized for the first time in decades, and early education in the district is thriving, with a 378-percent increase in pre-K enrollment since 2018.

“Muncie Community Schools is seeing results that some thought were out of reach just a few years ago,” said Rick Hall, chair of the Ball State Board of Trustees. “The growth in pre-K enrollment and improvements in kindergarten readiness scores show that, together, we are laying the foundation for long-term success for our children in Muncie.”

The district’s financial performance also continues to improve, with a reported $31.4 million cash balance. Because of this stability, MCS has been able to invest more in its teachers, with compensation increasing 40 percent over the past five years, raising starting salaries to $51,500—among the best in the region.

Additionally, the Board was presented with updates about two new enhancements that are in development for the University’s campus.

The new Center for Innovation will be an important component of Ball State’s broader Village revitalization plan. Located at the southeast corner of Ashland Avenue and Martin Street, the Center will be a three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility that will serve as a collaborative hub for academic and industry partnerships, designed to drive forward innovation in emerging fields.

A group of initial collaborators will begin operating inside the building once it opens in Summer 2026. Community members also will be invited to use the building to develop inventive ideas that contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of the region.

The Board also reviewed the design of the new Eric Foss Championship Performance Center. This new strength and conditioning facility will be located next to Worthen Arena and the Shondell Practice Center. The performance center is named after Mr. Foss, a 1980 Ball State graduate who contributed $4 million for the facility, which will serve 18 of the University’s 19 athletic teams, with the football team continuing to use its own facility.

Construction on the Eric Foss Championship Performance Center will be completed in late 2025 or early 2026.