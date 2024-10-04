Anderson police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead during a welfare check Thursday evening. WTHR reports at around 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of West 12th Street, just east of Madison Avenue, for the welfare check. Officers found a 61-year-old man dead, and “initial assessment suggested an unnatural cause of death.”
Man Found Dead In Anderson In Apparent Homicide
