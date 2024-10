A Muncie man charged with killing his former wife has now been accused of setting the homicide victim’s house on fire. 51 year old Ceaser Lewis Curtis was charged in September 2023 with murder in the slaying of 46-year-old Marcia L. Cross, whose remains were found along East Delaware County Road 800 South. Curtis is now also accused of setting fire to Marcia Cross’ Winchester home along South Browne Street on March 27, 2023.