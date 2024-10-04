The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on October 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Legacy Room at Westminster Village Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports all community members are welcome to attend the free forum to hear from candidates vying for County Commissioner District 1, County Council at Large, and Circuit Court 2 seats.
Chamber To Host Candidate Forum
