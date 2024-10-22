Testimony underway in the trial of a Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family. 30 year old
Devin Xavier Myers is charged with multiple counts of murder, along with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, criminal confinement and obstruction of justice. He’s accused of fatally shooting 19 year old Kyler Musick in July of 2022.
Testimony Begins In Muncie Man’s Murder Trial
Testimony underway in the trial of a Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family. 30 year old