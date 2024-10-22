Testimony Begins In Muncie Man’s Murder Trial

Testimony underway in the trial of a Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family. 30 year old
Devin Xavier Myers is charged with multiple counts of murder, along with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, criminal confinement and obstruction of justice. He’s accused of fatally shooting 19 year old Kyler Musick in July of 2022.

Previous Post
Muncie Habitat Receives $20K Grant For Home Repairs
Next Post
Muncie Woman Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom