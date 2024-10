A Muncie woman is facing eight counts of child neglect after reportedly speeding down State Road 67 while eight children were ‘unrestrained’ in the car. WTHR reports 26 year old Laysha Leu Ann Luke was reportedly clocked doing 87 MPH in a 55 MPH zone earlier this month. An officer found eight children in the vehicle allegedly unrestrained in any way. Luke told the officer she did not have a license.