Muncie Habitat for Humanity received a $20,000 grant that will help repair four homes in the Industry Neighborhood. According to MuncieJournal.com, with the support of the grant, Muncie Habitat will work on four family homes completing essential repairs, such as a new ramp, new windows, and a lift for a homeowner that has been unable to leave his home due to accessibility issues.
Muncie Habitat Receives $20K Grant For Home Repairs
Previous Post
Local United Way Receives $300K For Early Learning Initiative
Next Post
Testimony Begins In Muncie Man’s Murder Trial