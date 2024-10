On Wednesday, Muncie City Council approved the 2025 City Budget, which included two separate budget amendments that cut pay from the budget. According to a post on the City of Muncie Facebook page, the cuts amount to $437,000. In the post, Mayor Ridenour says, “The cutting of all funding in 2025 for 3 very good people and dedicated public servants was unwarranted, in my opinion. The Administration was not communicated with at all about these job cuts.”