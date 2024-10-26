Three Terminated By Muncie Council

What follows is a press release from the City of Muncie, received 11:22am on October 25, 2024:

Budget approved, with only cuts made by City Council being employee pay

On Wednesday, October 23rd, the City Council approved the 2025 City Budget. Thank you to the City Council for your efforts. The Council did add two separate budget amendments that cut pay from the budget. In the first amendment they cut -$437,090 from salaries submitted by the administration. Including:

Public Works (Street funding) $ 151,501

EMS $ 73,599

Police $ 104,024

Firefighters $ 43,362

City Court $ 12,016

Animal Control $ 8,473

Plus 8 other departments

Finance Chair, Nora Powell had notified the controller via email about the proposed cuts the morning of the meeting. In an email response later that day which was sent to all council members and again discussed during the meeting, Craig Wright, City Controller indicated that there is no need for these salary cuts of City employees due to the revenue adjustment to interest income. This additional revenue item amounting to $470,000 was first shared with the council during the September 25th finance meeting when the administration noticed the error. The revenue item for 2025 was communicated to the State and accepted.

The second amendment by the City Council was a complete surprise. The vote count was 6 Democrats in favor and 3 Republicans against the cuts. This amendment eliminated 2025 funding (cannot pay them) for:

Deputy Mayor Richard Ivy

Deputy Controller Matt Wagley

Communications Director Amber Greene.

“The cutting of all funding in 2025 for 3 very good people and dedicated public servants was unwarranted, in my opinion” stated Mayor Ridenour. “The Administration was not communicated with at all about these job cuts. The City Council has every right to reduce funding but cannot increase spending on a line item. Budget approval and oversight is their job and responsibility, granted. However, these three good people provide vital services to our citizens and our team. They are well respected in our community and do good work. The City of Muncie is pleased that the budget process for 2025 is now complete and we can move ahead. In addition to seeking opportunities for the three unfunded employees and even with these cuts, as your Mayor, I commit to continue the momentum that is occurring in our city.”