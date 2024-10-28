City Council Votes to Defund Three Positions, Mayor Reacts

What a difference a few hours can make: this was Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the ground breaking for the new Muncie fire station at McCullough Park…

Mayor Ridenour was leading a celebration…

Muncie Fire Department Chief Burford talked about firefighter safety with the new building…

it’s expected to be in use 14 months from now.

Then, during the 11 a.m. hour that same day, the news was released of his Budget loss at the hands of City Council.

As we first shared Friday from a City of Muncie release, the Muncie City Council voted Wednesday at a special meeting to approve the 2025 budget, with several key revisions including three positions including Deputy Mayor being defunded. We asked Mayor Dan Ridenour for comment, and he wrote, “We are seeking options for these three employees in other parts of the city or MSD.” Asked about another option, he wrote, “I can veto, but the council waited too late into the month to hold another meeting legally. Veto could keep the 3 employees, but the city then loses revenue as income and expenses must revert back to 2024 levels instead of projected higher income amounts for 2025.” He called that option “out.” Asked about those raises he gave earlier in the year for non-elected staff, he wrote, “only the 2025 increase will be reduced if council approves the tabled salary ordinance for 2024. It has been tabled for 4 or 5 months now.”

When the Ball State volleyball team hosts Eastern Michigan on November 1st at 6:00 p.m., the arena will include Chirp-or-Treat guests including student-athletes from other sports plus local vendors who will provide snacks, candy and treats for kids who join the crowd. Costumes are not required.

Around WLBCland, the talk is about the exciting win for BSU at Homecoming, but also the Indiana Hoosier football team is now 8-0 after beating the Washington Huskies 31 to 17. What did the fans say about that game?

Muncie paving update from Mayor Ridenour, as shared in a Wednesday social media post…

from a windy outdoor post at a Destination Muncie meeting.

Two more wins get you to the State volleyball Finals: Winchester, Yorktown, News Castle, and HSE are sill in it – Matches will be played November 2nd, with the winner of each site advancing to their respective state championship match on November 9th at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State. The complete schedule is listed below:



Huntington North

Crown Point vs. FW Carroll, 10 a.m.

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Penn, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Bedford North Lawrence

Floyd Central vs. Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Castle vs. Yorktown, 1 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Plymouth

Angola vs. Hammond Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

New Castle vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Columbus East

Jennings County vs. Roncalli, 10 a.m.

Silver Creek vs. Tri-West, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Delta

Woodlan vs. Jimtown, 10 a.m.

Southwood vs. Western Boone, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Martinsville

Winchester vs. Barr-Reeve, 10 a.m.

Scecina vs. Brownstown Central, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Frankfort

Faith Christian vs. Seton Catholic, 10 a.m.

South Newton vs. Culver Community, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Jasper

Springs Valley vs. Trinity Lutheran, 10 a.m.

Lutheran vs. Christian Academy, noon