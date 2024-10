Marion Mayor Ronald Morrell shared on Facebook Live Monday that the Marion Mall was sold in recent weeks. He said he is not allowed to share the developer’s plans but “it won’t be a mall.”

It’s been called Five Points Mall, and North Park Plaza and North Park Mall over the years. It opened in 1961 as a strip mall and was enclosed in 1978. The interior Mall was closed in 2019, only housing a couple of businesses on the exterior since then – all according to Wikipedia.