Delaware County prosecutors want a 14-year-old boy accused of causing a crash that killed a Muncie woman charged as an adult. The Star Press reports the Muncie teen was driving a stolen car on the morning of Oct. 8 when he ran a red light at 18th Street and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Meisa H. Cope. Cope, of Muncie, was critically injured in the crash, and died two days later at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.