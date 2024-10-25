The Muncie Noon Rotary Club announces the awarding of $10,120 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations from the Rotary Club of Muncie Fund. Among th groups chosen for this year’s grants:
8Twelve Coalition, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, First Choice For Women, Home Savers of Delaware County and Motivate Our Minds.
Muncie Noon Rotary Club Announces Grants
The Muncie Noon Rotary Club announces the awarding of $10,120 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations from the Rotary Club of Muncie Fund. Among th groups chosen for this year’s grants: