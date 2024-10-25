Muncie Noon Rotary Club Announces Grants

The Muncie Noon Rotary Club announces the awarding of $10,120 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations from the Rotary Club of Muncie Fund. Among th groups chosen for this year’s grants:
8Twelve Coalition, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, First Choice For Women, Home Savers of Delaware County and Motivate Our Minds.

