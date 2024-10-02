Muncie Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Deadly OD Death

A Dunkirk resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in another man’s fatal overdose. 34 year old Cody Alan Brenner pleaded guilty in August to dealing in a narcotic drug, reports the Star Press, Brenner dealt what was believed to be a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to a 14-year-old boy, who in turn provided the substance to Zachary K. Long, a 26-year-old Dunkirk man who died of an overdose on Sept. 10, 2023.