Muncie Man Arrested In Shots Fired Incident Near Ball State Campus

A Muncie man was arrested on a preliminary count of attempted murder after gunshots were fired outside an apartment complex near the Ball State University campus. According to the Star Press, 22 year old
Trevon Tyrell Embry was also preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and obstruction of justice.

