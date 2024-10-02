Anderson SSA Employee Gets Probation In Job Scheme Case

40 year old Christopher Markham, has been sentenced to two years of probation and has been ordered to pay $49,255 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He was employed by the Social Security Administration office in Anderson and between February 13, 2019, and June 17, 2022, Markham engaged in a scheme by which he made it appear as though he was teleworking full-time for Social Security Administration (SSA) during workdays, when in reality he was earning income working as a home inspector for his personal business.