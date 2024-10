The League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County in partnership with Woof Boom Radio will hold a Delaware County Council Candidate Forum and County Commissioner Debate on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Muncie Central High School auditorium. The forum for County Council candidates will take place from 6-7 p.m. and the debate between the District 1 County Commissioner candidates will take place from 7-8 p.m.