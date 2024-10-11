Muncie’s Big Lots store is in its final weeks of operation. The Star Press reports the store, in the 1700 block of West McGalliard Road in the Northwest Plaza, has “store closing” signs posted at its front doors.
Employees said they had been told the store was likely to close by mid-December.
Muncie’s Big Lots Store To Close
