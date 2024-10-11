Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library In East Central Indiana

Reading is fundamental to children’s growth at a very early age, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is helping…

Jenni Marsh from Heart of Indiana United Way…

and the other half is paid for by generous people like you, right here in East Central Indiana. Your gift is always needed, and appreciated.

A head football coach was already dismissed from the NFL, and with online chatter from Ball State fans, we asked President Geoffrey Mearns about the process for coaching changes, if it comes to that…

Rain gauge readers needed. The National Weather Service needs 10 observers per county, but the majority of counties have less. There are still no observers at all in Cass and Adams counties, and only one observer in each of the following counties: Benton, Fayette, Union, Martin, Scott, Ohio, and Switzerland. Link to fill out an application here.

Just one more week of regular season high school football after tonight – Muncie Central hosts Marion – 7:00 p.m. start on Radio and Woof Boom Radio TV.

Taylor University announced Wednesday it has raised $300 million toward its $500 million “Life to the Full” campaign. The funds will support the school’s expansion efforts, assist students with tuition, and launch revitalization projects in Upland. The University also mentioned that 32% of the incoming class, the largest in the university’s history, comes from relatives of Taylor alums.

At least 36 tornadoes were reported within Hurricane Milton’s wrath, highlighting the unpredictability of weather. Indiana Michigan Power wants you to know they are sharpening their response through an Incident Command System exercise. This day-long drill practiced is held twice annually and provides the opportunity for our team to work through detailed weather situations, react to real-life scenarios, evaluate plans and ask questions as the event progresses.

What about the Colts defense – Herald Bulletin reporter George Bremmer…

from WMUN Power Hour this week – 4 – 5 p.m. daily. Colts at the Titans Sunday – 12 noon on Radio, 92.5 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

Indiana has joined 19 other states in filing a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that Republican attorneys general will force nursing homes to close. The rule requires having a registered nurse onsite at all hours, residents getting at least point-55 hours of care from an RN every day and residents getting two-point-45 hours of care from a nursing aide daily as well. The lawsuit says the rule is a “heavy-handed mandate” that does not address “the legitimate challenges nursing homes face.”

Classics to Classical – A Free Concert presented by the Flute & Clarinet Choirs of America’s Hometown Band – Sat., Oct. 19 2:00 pm in the auditorium of Heritage Hall School’s Fine Arts Building, 6401 W River Rd, Muncie IN, across from Grace Baptist Church. Admission & parking are free, and the public is invited.