When a Muncie man stands trial on charges that he killed three members of a local family, jurors will not hear testimony about crimes he is alleged to have committed after his July 2022 arrest. 30 year old Devin Xavier Myers is accused of fatally shooting Kyler Ryan Musick, a 19-year-old Muncie man, on July 12, 2022, and a day later killing Musick’s grandfather and great-aunt, Malcolm Perdue and Kyndra K. Swift.