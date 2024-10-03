Delaware County Mother Facing Neglect Charges

A Delaware County mother has been accused of neglecting her three children and 13 cats living in their mobile home. According to the Star Press, 32 year old Sheylene Marie Helmick was arrested Tuesday on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a vertebrate animal. A sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon made the discovery at a residence in a mobile home park along Delaware County Road 350 North.

Previous Post
Candidate Forum for Delaware County Candidates October 17th
Next Post
Judge’s Ruling Related To Muncie Man’s Murder Trial

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom