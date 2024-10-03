A Delaware County mother has been accused of neglecting her three children and 13 cats living in their mobile home. According to the Star Press, 32 year old Sheylene Marie Helmick was arrested Tuesday on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a vertebrate animal. A sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon made the discovery at a residence in a mobile home park along Delaware County Road 350 North.
Delaware County Mother Facing Neglect Charges
