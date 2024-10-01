Ivy Tech Community College and the Ivy Tech Foundation recognized Ivy Tech alumni, donors, and volunteers from across the state this weekend at the 2024 Distinguished Alumni and Benefactor Awards in Indianapolis. MuncieJournal.com reports Ivy Tech Muncie/Henry County honored Evan Shroyer of Delaware County with the Distinguished Alumni Award, which celebrates Ivy Tech graduates who have made a lasting impact on their communities.
Ivy Tech Muncie/Henry County Honors Alumnus
Previous Post
IN Property Taxes: Repeal and Replace
Next Post
Muncie Man Facing Charges After Traffic Stop