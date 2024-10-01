A Muncie man was arrested on drug-dealing and firearms charges early Friday after a traffic stop on the city’s south side. The Star Press reports police pulled over a vehicle registered to 29 year old Devon Bricker, who had a suspended license. Police say anothe rman was driving with Bricker as a passenger. Officers found pot, meth and cocaine in the car along with pills they believed to be fentanyl.
Muncie Man Facing Charges After Traffic Stop
