IN Property Taxes: Repeal and Replace

Some call it the Prescott Plan – His idea

State Rep JD Prescott

and, his plan would include a new 7% tax on services that are currently untaxed

Hear all about his plan on WMUNmuncie.com. There’s even contact info on how to reach out for questions or comments.

Mike Neu, and what needs to happen for Ball State Football

that from Learfield on WMUN right after Saturday’s road loss. Coach speaks more on Thursday’s Power Hour at 4 p.m. on WMUN.

He does it in the memory of his brother – this past Saturday a check presentation by Rick Morris

now in it’s 8th year, the August golf outing has helped a lot of families

Event founder Al Holdren is thankful

Ball State women’s basketball head coach Brady Sallee, taunting an upcoming opponent

THAT game is Dec. 10 – the season starts Nov. 16 at Northern Iowa, then the home opener Nov. 23 with UNC in town. All games on WMUN.

Parking plan – Tomorrow’s Fields of Faith at the Muncie Fieldhouse: parking info from Jeff Mosier

doors open 6 p.m., with music starting 6:40 p.m.

UPS announced Wednesday that it will hire over 125,000 employees for the holidays to handle deliveries.

The Madison County Chamber says their new and improved workspace is now at 1003 Jackson St. Anderson IN – still in the heart of downtown and proximate to government centers. Office hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene Power downed powerlines, fences, signs, and widespread tree damage occurred. National Weather Service says on Friday, Indianapolis had 68 MPH, Muncie top wind was 53 MPH, and Anderson Municipal Airport recorded 46 MPH.

WOWO News reports that Senate Republican Whip John Thune has been selected as the keynote speaker for the Allen County GOP Reagan Bean Dinner. This year’s dinner will be held at Ceruti’s on Thursday, October 10th. Standard tickets cost $150 per person. Reserve a seat or learn more at allencountygop.com.

We’re trying to create the most comprehensive list of haunted happenings in ECI – please email WMUN@woofboom.com.