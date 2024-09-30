Muncie Internet Rumors False

Two local, reputable Sources have told WLBC / WMUN Radio News, they are just changing their sign.  It was early afternoon today (9/30/24) when we were hearing of social media posts about Magna in Muncie – but Senator Scott Alexander conveyed in a text “…they are just changing signs is what I was told,” and CEO of the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce Elizabeth Rowray called rumors “false,” and that “they are just changing signs.”

We are told that a new, lighted sign as well as parking lot upgrade has recently happened at the south side Muncie plant.

Any rumors of an non-working phone number could be attributed to an Internet search that points to an outdated listing.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) (29 USC 2100 et. seq.) – Protects workers, their families and communities by requiring most employers with 100 or more employees to provide notification 60 calendar days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs.  No such notifications are known.

