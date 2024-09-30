Three Arrested On Drug Counts In Grant County

Three people were arrested during a drug bust in Grant County. Police noticed the smell of narcotics coming from a residence in the 100 block of West 6th Street. Inside, police say they found 46.5 grams of packaged cocaine, 86 grams of packaged marijuana, 80 grams of THC edibles, 14.8 grams of an unknown substance, 4.5 grams of LSD, THC wax, manufacturing cutting agents and $968 in cash. Police also seized three 9mm handguns, and 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

Previous Post
Farmland Man Charged With Setting Fire To Own Residence
Next Post
Muncie Internet Rumors False

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom