Three Arrested On Drug Counts In Grant County

Three people were arrested during a drug bust in Grant County. Police noticed the smell of narcotics coming from a residence in the 100 block of West 6th Street. Inside, police say they found 46.5 grams of packaged cocaine, 86 grams of packaged marijuana, 80 grams of THC edibles, 14.8 grams of an unknown substance, 4.5 grams of LSD, THC wax, manufacturing cutting agents and $968 in cash. Police also seized three 9mm handguns, and 1,300 rounds of ammunition.