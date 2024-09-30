A Farmland man is accused of endangering the lives of emergency responders by setting fire to his home and then falsely claiming his family members were trapped inside. According to the Star Press, 45 year old
Waylon William St. John was charged in recent days with two counts of arson, after being charged with setting the blaze in October of last year.
Farmland Man Charged With Setting Fire To Own Residence
