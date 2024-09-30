Farmland Man Charged With Setting Fire To Own Residence

A Farmland man is accused of endangering the lives of emergency responders by setting fire to his home and then falsely claiming his family members were trapped inside. According to the Star Press, 45 year old
Waylon William St. John was charged in recent days with two counts of arson, after being charged with setting the blaze in October of last year.

Previous Post
MPL Holding Halloween Costume Swap
Next Post
Three Arrested On Drug Counts In Grant County

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom