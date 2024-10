A former Anderson accountant will spend the next three years in federal prison after embezzling nearly $1 million from his employer’s payroll between 2020 and 2022. CBS 4 reports Nathaniel Wills, 34, of Anderson, was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Wills was previously ordered to pay over $870,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud over the summer.