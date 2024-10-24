Gas Prices Down Across Indiana

The average price for gas across Indiana is $3.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s down four cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in the state is in Michigan City where it’s $2.62.

Will work get done in the final days of this year in DC? 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz says the machine doesn’t seem to work that way…

From yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today.

Planning ahead for tomorrow’s BSU Bed Races – 12 noon green flag, on Riverside Avenue on campus – we are told “rain or shine.”



During our annual interview on WMUN with BSU’s Homecoming Steering Committee, member Emma Gsell disclosed a complexity in her family…

Northem Illinois plays at Ball State Saturday, 3:30 p.m. kick on WMUN.

Republican candidate for Governor Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater are taking part in a debate Thursday night. It’s put on by the Indiana Debate Commission and will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow is the annual Trunk or Treat at Muncie Central High School. Principal Chris Walker says get there early, and enjoy.

It was this week in 1983 that the bombing and murder of service members happened in Beirut, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence has a goal….

I asked Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns yesterday on WMUN – was last week at Vanderbilt a “good loss.”…

The ultracompetitive President is looking forward to Homecoming, live on WMUN Saturday – pregame at 2:30 p.m. from Learfield.