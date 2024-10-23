Teen Driver Crashes Into Anderson Home After Being Shot

Police in Anderson are looking for a suspect after a teen crashed into a home after being shot Tuesday evening.

WTHR reports the incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 900 block of Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, near Madison Avenue. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a house with a 17-year-old male gunshot victim inside the vehicle. The victim was in stable condition. No word on a suspect.