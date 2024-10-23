Teen Driver Crashes Into Anderson Home After Being Shot

Police in Anderson are looking for a suspect after a teen crashed into a home after being shot Tuesday evening.
WTHR reports the incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 900 block of Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, near Madison Avenue. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a house with a 17-year-old male gunshot victim inside the vehicle. The victim was in stable condition. No word on a suspect.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Guilty In Beating Case
Next Post
Former Anderson Accountant Draws Three Years In Embezzlement Case

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom