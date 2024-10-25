Dispose Of Unneeded Medications

Tomorrow (Saturday) is another opportunity to drop off unneeded and expired medications during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You can rid of tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquids, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed tightly in their original container to prevent leakage. The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting. The Take Back is from 10 to 2 tomorrow… for sites or more info https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator