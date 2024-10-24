Pendleton Town Council approved the town’s 2025 budget, among other things, at its October meeting.
The Pendleton Times Post reports after a public hearing and first read in September, on Oct. 10, the council voted unanimously to approve a budget of $11,982,372 for 2025. The Special Fire Protection Territory General Fund makes up more than half the budget at $6,013,956.
Pendleton Town Council Approves Budget
Pendleton Town Council approved the town’s 2025 budget, among other things, at its October meeting.