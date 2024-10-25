League Says Illegal Move Proposed by SOS and AG

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to finish voter roll maintenance at least 90 days ahead of federal elections. Linda Hanson from the League of Women Voters says a recent letter from Secretary of State Diego Morales and Attorney General Todd Rokita has been unsettling to a number of communities, about purging some voters. Ask a poll worker or contact the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE for help. U.S. citizens have the right to vote, even if you are not comfortable doing so in English.

The high school football playoffs begin tonight – on WMUN its Heritage at Delta, and on Oldies 101 it’s New Castle at Pendleton Heights – on FM, AM, and Woof Boom Radio TV. And, best of luck to ECI volleyball teams in the regionals.

“Beetlejuice” is the most Googled Halloween movie in Indiana, a new study has found. Researchers at NoDepositRewards.org analyzed searches for 150 of the most popular Halloween movies over the 12 months between September 2023 and September 2024.