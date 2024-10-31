Ball Brothers Foundation, a family foundation committed to place-based grantmaking in Indiana for nearly a century, has awarded over $5 million in its fall round of grants for 2024, supporting 36 organizations across East Central Indiana. MuncieJournal.com reports among the recipients is United Day Care Center, which was awarded $125,000 to add on to its existing facility on the east side of downtown Muncie.
Ball Brothers Foundation Issues Fall Grants
