Ball Brothers Foundation Issues Fall Grants

Ball Brothers Foundation, a family foundation committed to place-based grantmaking in Indiana for nearly a century, has awarded over $5 million in its fall round of grants for 2024, supporting 36 organizations across East Central Indiana. MuncieJournal.com reports among the recipients is United Day Care Center, which was awarded $125,000 to add on to its existing facility on the east side of downtown Muncie.

