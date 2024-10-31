Tips For Staying Safe This Halloween with Sheriff Tony Skinner

Trick or treat safety…

Ticketmaster recently updated the ticket transfer policy for Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis shows to help counter ticket scams. It’s a change that might not make last-minute ticket buys very easy.

Ball Brothers Foundation has awarded over $5 million in its fall round of grants for 2024, supporting 36 organizations across East Central Indiana. According to the release, among the recipients is United Day Care Center, which was awarded $125,000 to add on to its existing facility on the east side of downtown Muncie.

Recently, the Cowan Volunteer Fire Department had a commercial vehicle fire on State Road 67. The social media post stated that crews found a large pile of trash that had been dumped out of a trash truck on the side of State Road 67. Crews pulled hose lines off of Cowan Engine 71 and Yorktown Tanker 66. During Fire attack a lithium ion battery was found in the trash pile. Command started Delaware County Emergency Medical Services who responded with Hazmat 1. The Hazmat team placed the battery in an over pack drum to prevent additional thermal runoff. All units operated on scene for several hours before returning to service.